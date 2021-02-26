“Get Snippy With Us!” That’s the message PETA will send in celebration of World Spay Day (February 25) this Friday and Saturday, when the group will team up with Lake Country SPCA and Operation Paws for Homes to spay and neuter 120 animals on its mobile clinic. With appointments fully booked, PETA’s staff will work double shifts in order to “fix” all the animals—both dogs and cats on Friday and only cats on “Caturday.”
Where: Lake Country SPCA, 11764 US-15, Clarksville
When: Friday, February 26, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Where: 200 W. Danville St., South Hill
When: Saturday, February 27, 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
“Spaying and neutering helps ‘fix’ the companion-animal homelessness crisis and gives beloved cats and dogs a happy, healthier future,” says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. “Every day is Spay Day for PETA, whose fleet of mobile clinics assists hundreds of animals every single month—and has sterilized over 188,000 cats and dogs in the last two decades.”
Around 70 million dogs and cats are homeless in the U.S. at any given time. An estimated 10% of them end up in animal shelters, where many must eventually be euthanized for reasons including injury, illness, old age, emotional and psychological damage, and a lack of good homes. According to reports submitted to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Virginia shelters took in more than 222,000 lost and unwanted companion animals in 2020 alone. The solution is simple: spaying and neutering. Sterilization also prevents several reproductive health issues and can lead to longer and happier lives.