SVHEC invites public to virtual ribbon cutting for relaunch

The Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC) is inviting the public to a virtual ribbon cutting to celebrate the re-launch of the R&D Center for Advanced Manufacturing & Energy Efficiency as ProductWorks.
The celebration will take place on Tuesday, November 10th at 11:00am, and will be broadcast live on the SVHEC’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/svhed). Jason El Koubi, executive vice president with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and Town of South Boston Mayor Ed Owens, will provide remarks.
ProductWorks is the Commonwealth’s only single-source location for product design and development services. “We have everything an individual or business needs to move their idea from concept to market,” said Dr. Betty Adams, SVHEC Executive Director. “From design planning and prototyping to testing and small production runs, ProductWorks is a one-stop shop where technology, creativity, and industry insight connect,” she continued.
The name ProductWorks came out of an extensive rebranding process that included a strategic review of operations, client surveys, and a focus group. “The R&D Center has enjoyed a lot of success but we wanted a name that more accurately reflects the services we provide to the region. Throughout the rebranding process, the word product came up again and again. With the client’s vision and our resources we can make any product work” Adams stated.
ProductWorks touts its unique ability to design, refine, and manufacture products with resources under one roof.
“Entrepreneurs and industrial partners come to ProductWorks with an idea and walk away with a product ready for the marketplace. Having those comprehensive services in one location is not just unique in southern Virginia but in the Commonwealth as a whole,” said Adams.
The SVHEC established the R&D Center 10 years ago and serves more than 30 clients per year. Clients include inventors like Stuart Topp, local businesses like TMI Autotech, universities like Virginia Tech, and world-renowned piano craftsman, Steinway & Sons.
ProductWorks is a division of the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center.
For more information email info@svhec.org or call 434-572-5557.