Southern Piedmont Master Naturalists finish basic training

A Southside “first” took place on Thursday, August 25th, when the inaugural class of the Southern Piedmont Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalist graduated from their Basic Training course. Virginia Master Naturalists are volunteer educators, citizen scientists, and stewards helping Virginia conserve and manage natural resources and public lands. The Southern Piedmont Chapter was officially chartered in July 2021, and over the ensuing year, this group of dedicated and passionate naturalists studied a broad range of topics to prepare for serving their local, Southside communities. In the classroom they studied the “-ologies,” -- ichthyology, herpetology, ornithology, and mammalogy. In the field, they braved the elements and dauting summer heat to explore forest ecology, wetlands, and botany in precious Southside locations such as Charlotte State Forest, Dick Cross Wildlife Management Area, Staunton River Battlefield State Park.
Over the coming year, the chapter will host public programs and events related to nature, stewardship of our natural resources, and conservation. For example, on October 8th, they are hosting a public presentation on Virginia Bears. They also volunteer on a wide range of service projects in Mecklenburg, Halifax, Charlotte, Brunswick, and Lunenburg Counties. They lead interpretive hikes and volunteer as trail stewards at Virginia State Parks and along the Tobacco Heritage Trail. They are official VDOT “Adopt-a-Highway” partners, and they have ongoing service projects at the John H. Kerr Dam & Reservoir and nearby Wildlife Management Areas. These newly minted Southern Piedmont Master Naturalists are already making a visible difference in Southside.
You can find Southern Piedmont Master Naturalists on Facebook, where their group, Southside Online Naturalist Group (SONG) , has grown to over 500 members. The chapter also sends periodic emails to announce programs and classes. To get on the mailing list, send your name and email address to southside.naturalists@gmail.com. The chapter will offer another VMN Basic Training & Certification Course in 2023—keep watch for course dates and application instructions in January.