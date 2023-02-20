Upcoming virtual Heart Healthy Living talk by cardiology nurse practitioner

South Hill, VA (Feb. 7, 2023) – Are you looking for pointers on how to live healthier and help your heart? In the spirit of raising awareness about cardiovascular health during American Heart Month, Lindley Abernathy, FNP-C, will give a virtual talk on Hearth Healthy Living on Monday, Feb. 27, from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
This is also your chance to meet the new nurse practitioner in cardiology. Abernathy will give tips on dieting, exercise, smoking cessation, obesity and stress. She will open the discussion at the end for your questions.
A native of Victoria, Abernathy began her nursing career at CMH’s emergency department in 2004. She has worked at various health systems across Central and Southside Virginia and earned a Master of Science in nursing with a concentration in family nurse practitioner from South University.
Visit www.vcuhealth.org/cmh-core for the Zoom link for the virtual event. This seminar will be recorded and posted on VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s website and Facebook page for those who can’t attend the virtual event.
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) is a nonprofit hospital that is dedicated to being the leader in health services for the south-central region of Virginia and portions of northern North Carolina. Since 1954, the hospital’s employees, physicians, volunteers and board of directors have worked to fulfill their mission of providing excellence in the delivery of health care. Today, VCU Health CMH has a new hospital with 70 private patient rooms and a long-term care facility with an additional 140 beds. VCU Health CMH provides a wide array of in-patient services, including acute care and long-term care along with many outpatient programs such as home health, hospice and many others. Since inception, they have grown to be one of the area’s largest employers with more than 700 employees, 132 volunteers and 139 providers, representing 26 medical specialties, on staff. Visit VCU-CMH.org for more information.