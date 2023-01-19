Local Mary Kay consultants held a fundraiser for cancer patients at VCU Health CMH
Going through cancer treatment can be scary and lonely. But for patients at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital, our generous community continues to make sure they feel loved and supported.
Two local Mary Kay beauty product consultants, Dawn Guy of Emporia, and Penny Glenn of Alberta, facilitated donations of cancer care packages for the patients that included lotion, lip balm, socks and a hydrating mask.
“Patients go through such a rough time and these gifts help them to feel pampered and give them comfort,” said Lisa Graham, R.N.. “It’s great to know our community cares about these patients.”
Both Guy and Glenn have personal connections to cancer patients. This year, three of Guy’s friends were diagnosed with breast cancer. She is also a childhood friend of Graham, who accepted Guy’s donation to VCU Health CMH.
“These boxes are in honor of [my friends fighting breast cancer] as well as my high school best friend, Lisa, who is a compassionate nurse caring for these ladies as they fight this fight,” Guy said. “I hope these boxes are able to put a smile on someone’s face while providing hope and encouragement.”
Glenn is a former chemo patient at the VCU Health CMH Hendrick Cancer and Rehab Center. While she’s only been with Mary Kay a year, she has been able to combine her passion for self-care with empathy for fellow cancer patients.
“I know what these people are going through,” Glenn said. “I hope this will brighten someone’s day and they know there’s always hope. God will get them through it. I am very appreciative I could finish up my treatments locally after having spent some time as an inpatient in Richmond.”
If you are interested in donating to cancer care or another fund, visit the CMH Foundation website or call (434)-447-0857 to learn more.