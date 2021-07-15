The Clarksville Lions Serving the Community

COVID-19 may have changed the way we lived over the past year, but the dedication of the Clarksville Lions to helping those in need remains as strong as it was when the Club formed its CHARTER, March of 1941. That’s 80 years of continued service to the community!
Lions are known throughout the world for their work to improve the lives of people in need for various reasons… especially of the visually impaired. The Clarksville Lions, masks donned, have been seen out in the community during the pandemic recycling eyeglasses and spreading awareness during White Cane Days. These efforts help fund requests for eye exams and glasses to those in need in our local community. Please reach out to a Clarksville Lion for an application to assist if you need our financial help.
During Clarksville’s upcoming Annual Lakefest, July 17, 2021, Lions of Central Virginia Mobile Health Unit hosted by your local Lions Club will be present to provide vision and hearing screens. There is no cost for screening! Please, we encourage YOU stop in for personal screenings and to learn more about the Lions and their service to the community.