Classic Peanut Butter Pinwheels
Course Dessert
Prep Time 25 minutes
Author www.cleanandscentsible.com (Provided by Tammy Hoke of Chase City)
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup cream (evaporated milk)
- 1 tbsp butter
- 2 tsp vanilla
- 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
- peanut butter
Instructions
- Heat the butter and cream in a pot on medium heat until the butter has melted.
- Remove from heat and add in the vanilla.
- Pour the powdered sugar into a large mixing bowl. Add the cream mixture to the powdered sugar a little at a time. Continue to stir and a little cream until you get a dough-like consistency. Tip: You may not need to use all of the cream mixture, so it is important to add it gradually.
- Chill the dough in the refrigerator for one hour.
- Remove the dough from the refrigerator and roll it our as thing as possible on wax paper. Sprinkle powdered sugar on your prep surface and the dough to keep it from sticking.
- Spread peanut butter over the top of the dough. Roll it into a log. Slice and enjoy.
- Keep refrigerated.
- Variation: You could also make Peanut butter and jelly pinwheels by spreading a thin layer of jelly over the peanut butter before rolling the dough into a log. If you're kids love peanut butter and jelly, they're sure to love that fun twist on a classic recipe.
Chocolate chip cookies
Course Dessert
Prep Time 20 minutes
Author Provided by Laura Kirkland of South Hill
Ingredients
- 2 cups lightly packed brown sugar
- 1 stick softened butter (soften for 1 hour)
- 2 large eggs
- 2 1/2 cups AP flour
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp baking soda
Ingredients
- Preheat to 350°
- Mix in a mixer, start on low & gently go to fast
- Add in 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips.
- Mix in lightly
- Bake 12 minutes
Bacon and Eggs
Course: Dessert
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Author Provided by Jodi Crowder of Baskerville
Ingredients
- White Chocolate
- Stick Pretzels
- Yellow M&M’s
Instructions
- Place two pretzels side by side (bacon)
- Drip dime size chocolate onto pretzels (eggs)
- Place one M&M in the center of chocolate (yolk)
- Let set and serve
Perfectly Chocolate Hot Chocolate
Course: Drink
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Author www.hersheys.com (Provided by Jodi Crowder of Baskerville)
Ingredients
- ½ cup sugar
- ¼ cup HERSHEY’s Cocoa
- salt
- 4 cups milk
- ¾ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/3 cup hot water
Directions
Mix sugar, cocoa, and salt in medium saucepan; stir in water. Bring to boil over medium heat, stirring constantly; boil and stir 2 minutes.
Add milk; stir and heat until hot. DO NOT BOIL. Remove from heat; add vanilla. Beat with whisk until foamy. About six-ounce servings.
Note: Recipe may be doubled
Bacon Wrapped Smokies
Course: Appetizer
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Author: Provided by Jami Snead of South Hill
Ingredients
- 1 package of Lil Smokie sausages
- 1 package of bacon (DO NOT USE THICK BACON)
- 1 cup of brown sugar
- Melted Butter
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Cut bacon strips in half horizontally
- Wrap bacon around Lil Smokie and place in deep pan (you may use metal or glass)
- Once all smokies have been wrapped sprinkle ½ cup of brown sugar over each smokie
- Melt one stick of butter and pour over smokies
- Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until bacon starts to crisp
- Sprinkle the rest of the brown sugar over the smokies and serve