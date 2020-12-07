Classic Peanut Butter Pinwheels

Course Dessert

Prep Time 25 minutes

Author www.cleanandscentsible.com (Provided by Tammy Hoke of Chase City)

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup cream (evaporated milk)
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 2 tsp vanilla
  • 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
  • peanut butter

Instructions

  • Heat the butter and cream in a pot on medium heat until the butter has melted.
  • Remove from heat and add in the vanilla.
  • Pour the powdered sugar into a large mixing bowl. Add the cream mixture to the powdered sugar a little at a time. Continue to stir and a little cream until you get a dough-like consistency. Tip: You may not need to use all of the cream mixture, so it is important to add it gradually.
  • Chill the dough in the refrigerator for one hour.
  • Remove the dough from the refrigerator and roll it our as thing as possible on wax paper. Sprinkle powdered sugar on your prep surface and the dough to keep it from sticking.
  • Spread peanut butter over the top of the dough. Roll it into a log. Slice and enjoy.
  • Keep refrigerated.
  • Variation: You could also make Peanut butter and jelly pinwheels by spreading a thin layer of jelly over the peanut butter before rolling the dough into a log. If you're kids love peanut butter and jelly, they're sure to love that fun twist on a classic recipe.

Chocolate chip cookies

Course Dessert

Prep Time 20 minutes

Author Provided by Laura Kirkland of South Hill

Ingredients

  • 2 cups lightly packed brown sugar
  • 1 stick softened butter (soften for 1 hour)
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 1/2 cups AP flour
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp baking soda

Ingredients

  • Preheat to 350°
  • Mix in a mixer, start on low & gently go to fast
  • Add in 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips.
  • Mix in lightly
  • Bake 12 minutes

Bacon and Eggs

Course: Dessert

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Author Provided by Jodi Crowder of Baskerville

Ingredients

  • White Chocolate
  • Stick Pretzels
  • Yellow M&M’s

Instructions

  • Place two pretzels side by side (bacon)
  • Drip dime size chocolate onto pretzels (eggs)
  • Place one M&M in the center of chocolate (yolk)
  • Let set and serve

Perfectly Chocolate Hot Chocolate

Course: Drink

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Author www.hersheys.com (Provided by Jodi Crowder of Baskerville)

Ingredients

  • ½ cup sugar
  • ¼ cup HERSHEY’s Cocoa
  • salt
  • 4 cups milk
  • ¾ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/3 cup hot water

Directions

Mix sugar, cocoa, and salt in medium saucepan; stir in water. Bring to boil over medium heat, stirring constantly; boil and stir 2 minutes.

Add milk; stir and heat until hot. DO NOT BOIL. Remove from heat; add vanilla. Beat with whisk until foamy. About six-ounce servings.

Note: Recipe may be doubled

Bacon Wrapped Smokies

Course: Appetizer

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Author: Provided by Jami Snead of South Hill

Ingredients

  • 1 package of Lil Smokie sausages
  • 1 package of bacon (DO NOT USE THICK BACON)
  • 1 cup of brown sugar
  • Melted Butter

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  • Cut bacon strips in half horizontally
  • Wrap bacon around Lil Smokie and place in deep pan (you may use metal or glass)
  • Once all smokies have been wrapped sprinkle ½ cup of brown sugar over each smokie
  • Melt one stick of butter and pour over smokies
  • Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until bacon starts to crisp
  • Sprinkle the rest of the brown sugar over the smokies and serve