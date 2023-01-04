Legacy raises over $19K for West End High School Scholarship Fund

Legacy, a local organization, held a New Year’s Cabaret December 31 to support the West End High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. At the event, Legacy’s Committee Members presented the Alumni Association with a check for $19,260 that had been raised through ticket sales and donations beginning in October.
The West End Alumni Association was organized in 1994 by Lewis Marshall, a former teacher, assistant principal, and highly respected coach at the former school. Currently, there are 66 active members spread over three chapters: Mecklenburg, Metropolis, and Richmond, all under the umbrella of West End High School National Alumni Association. Graduates from this former high school work tirelessly throughout the year to raise funds for scholarships that are usually awarded during their annual members meeting and reunion in the month of June.
Legacy was created by the family of Virginia Powell, a faithful and dedicated worker of the West End High School Alumni Association. She attended meetings at each of the three Alumni Association’s chapters every year. After her passing, Powell’s family decided they wanted to do something to honor her memory.
Euretha Powell shared that her mother had always been passionate about raising money for the West End High School Alumni Association’s Scholarship Fund. So, they knew what to do to perfectly epitomize Virginia Powell’s legacy.
“Virginia Powell…was a very faithful worker of the West End High School Alumni Association and she will never be forgotten,” stated committee member John Royster.
Legacy would like to thank all of the event attendees and donors who made this event possible. They also thank all those who helped with ticket sales. They were instrumental in this process.
A special thanks goes to Henry Tucker for the night’s music, Gloria Brown for the decorations, and Willie Pulliam for catering the event and providing delicious food.
Legacy brought in the new year surrounded by family and friends!
Another thanks goes out to all of Legacy’s Committee members as well for all their work:
Earther Powell, Pauline Keeton, John Royster, Wanda Royster, Ronald Hayes, Henry Tucker, Gloria Brown, Clarice Smith, Dr. Edwin W. Powell, Dr. Earnadette Powell-Farrar, and Euretha Powell.