SVCC foundation receives gift from Food Lion Feeds for Panther Pantry

ALBERTA —The Southside Virginia Community College Foundation is pleased to announce that the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has provided funding to support the purchase of food for Southside Virginia Community College’s on-campus food pantry, the “Panther Pantry.”
SVCC’s Panther Pantry is dedicated to alleviating hunger among its student body, which includes students from 10 counties throughout southside Virginia. There are currently Panther Pantries on each of SVCC’s main campuses, located in Alberta and Keysville.
“We express our sincere gratitude to Food Lion Feeds for their generosity,” said Dr. Quentin R. Johnson, SVCC President. “This gift will help us keep our Panther Pantries stocked and ensure that hunger does not hinder our students from reaching their educational goals.”
For more information about SVCC’s Panther Pantry, contact Leslie Perkins at 434-736-2022.
About Food Lion
Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.