Delta Alpha’s Holiday Paint Party supports charity

DELTA ALPHA PAINT PARTY — In attendance were (kneeling, left to right) Cynthia Arthur (Kenbridge), Amy McClure (Lunenburg), Mary Ann Whitlow (Victoria), Felicia Brodnax (Burkeville), Rita Ashton (Victoria). (Standing left to right:) Yvonne Moore (Kenbridge), Celeste Paynter (South Hill), Dawn Bacon (Kenbridge), Dixie Dalton (Kenbridge), Joy Hurt (Blackstone), Sarah Fenwick (LaCrosse), Wanda Bentley (Keysville), Connie Krupa (Kenbridge). Connie conducted the paint party, something that she often does at Ripberger Library. Present but not pictured: Lynn Barnes, Anne Hamlett, Brenda Wade.