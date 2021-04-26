Worship Services Updated April 2021

St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church
805 Virginia Ave., Clarksville
Regular weekend Masses are Saturday Vigil at 4:00p.m. and Sunday at 10:00a.m. Reconciliation is every Saturday before Mass and by appointment. Weekday Mass is Thursday and Friday at 9:30a.m. For additional information call the church at (434) 374-8408.
Boydton United Methodist Church
25 Bank Street, Boydton
Services Sunday 11:00a.m. Children’s Sunday school at 10:00a.m. Questions, contact Pastor Leigh Felton (434) 470-2105. Adult Bible Study Class Tuesdays at 10:00a.m. Join us for adult bible study at the United Methodist Church Offices located in the Old Tavern building beside the church, 25 Bank Street, Boydton.
St. Level Baptist Church
Located 3 Hwy 15, Clarksville
Rev. Toney W. Smith, pastor of St. Level Baptist Church, Clarksville Va. has a virtual sermon every Sunday morning at 11:00a.m. The public is welcome to join in and listen to his message. Call (804)665-9969. When asked put in code 9059059#.
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
31 Ebony Rd., Ebony (On Rt. 903 at NC/VA Line)
Masses: Saturday 5:30 PM – Sunday 8:00 AM, Weekday Masses: Tuesday – Friday 9 AM, Christmas Eve Vigil Mass: Thursday, December 24 7:00 PM, Christmas Day Mass: Friday, December 25 8:00 AM, New Year’s Day Mass: Friday, January 1 2021 8:00 AM, Pastor: Fr. Jong, Church Office: (434) 636-6277
Centenary United Methodist Church
350 North Marshall Street, Chase City
11:00 a.m. Sunday Worship Service; bring a friend and come worship with us! We practice social distancing and masks must be worn.
Greenwood Baptist Church
2950 Taylor Ferry Rd, Boydton
Rev. Toney W. Smith, pastor of Greenwood Baptist Church, Boydton Va. has a virtual sermon every Sunday morning at 11:00a.m. The public is welcome to join in and listen to his message. Call (804)665-9969. When asked put in code 9059059#.
New Liberty Baptist Church
261 New Liberty Church Rd, Clarksville
New Liberty Baptist Church will start using Webex beginning Wednesday, March 3, 2021 for Bible Study, Sunday School, and Church Service on 2nd and 4th. Sundays. Phone # 1-415-655-0001, Meeting # (access code) 142 073 6590, Meeting password 5423789. You can also download the webex app.
First Baptist Church
206 E 2nd St, Chase City
Weekly Sunday School Classes at 9:45 am on Sunday Mornings. Weekly Worship Service at 11: 00 am on Sunday Mornings. Weekly Wednesday Night. You will be able to worship in person in our church sanctuary, or in the parking areas around our church on your car radios on 89.9 FM, or on Facebook. We will also have a time of prayer and times of worship through music. I hope that you will join us.
Lake Country Community Church
12784 Highway 92, Chase City
We have a casual and comfortable worship setting. We are however very purposeful in advancing the kingdom of God to the ends of the earth. For additional information, call them at (434) 372-4716.
Salem United Methodist Church
13550 Highway 47, Chase City
Schedule: 1st & 2nd Sunday: 10AM Sunday School, 11AM Worship Service, 3rd & 4th Sunday: 10AM Worship Service, 10:45 Sunday School.
Cornerstone Baptist Church
616 Huston St, Chase City
Cornerstone Baptist is a SBCV church in Southern VA. We believe that the Bible is the inherent and infallible truth. Currently, we have in-person Worship service at 11pm on Sundays which is also live streamed on our Facebook Page. We hold Wednesday prayer service at 6pm.
Holy Name Church of Jesus-Apostolic Faith
1157 N Main St, Chase City
We are having in-person services with social distancing. Service times: Wednesdays @ 7pm Prayer & Bible Study, Fridays @ 8pm, Sunday School @ 9:30am, Sunday Morning Worship @ 10:45am. We also livestream our Sunday Morning Worship service on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/holynamechurchofjesus.
Concord Baptist Church
11650 Highway 47, Chase City
Concord Baptist Church is pastor and people called to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the beliefs of the evangelical Christian faith. Our duty is to maintain the worship of God, to encourage in all persons the love of Christ and a passion for His righteousness. Join us each Sunday at 10 A.M., EST via telephone for Sunday Morning Worship and Bible Exposition. Toll Free # - 435-777-2200, Conference Id# - 6998149.
Bethel Baptist Church
9040 Trottinridge Rd Chase City
Our services will be held indoors in the sanctuary. If you are not comfortable coming inside please feel free to pull up and join with us from the parking lot while staying in your car listening along on your FM radio station 87.9. Feel free to contact Pastor Rodney with any questions or comments. As always, keep lifting everyone up in prayer.(434) 372-5250.
South Boston Church of Christ
3105 Halifax Road, South Boston
The South Boston Church of Christ invites everyone to attend services at 3105 Halifax Road. Sunday morning Bible Study is Wednesday evening at 7:00p.m. Private Bible study is available by request. Free Bible Correspondence courses are available by calling (434) 575-7138. View our website at www.sobochurchofchrist.com. We also invite you to listen to the “Power and the Glory” radio program Sunday mornings on WHLF 85.3 at 9:30a.m.
The City Church
115 Oakwood Avenue, Chase City
The City Church in Chase City now boasts two campuses: the Chase City campus is located at 115 Oakwood Avenue, and the South Hill campus is located on HWY 47. The City Church holds service at the Chase City campus every 1st and 3rd Sunday beginning at 11a.m. and at the South Hill location every 2nd and 4th Sunday beginning at 1p.m. For any questions, please contact them at (434) 372-4149. Come one, come all to this multi-cultural full-gospel church!
If you would like your church's worship services to be featured on the church page of The News Progress, please send your service times and information in an email to news@thenewsprogress.com.