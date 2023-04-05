Join the Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce for their 17th annual celebration of the Lake Country Wine Festival in historic downtown Clarksville this Saturday, April 8 at the new location 617 Virginia Avenue. The festival will be held from Noon to 5p.m.
The Chamber invites all to come relax and enjoy the various food, wine, and craft beer offerings from Virginia Wineries. There will be live music by Joshua Ray and the Tobacco Road Band as well as great food from local restaurants and hand selected artisans. There will also be some local merchants selling their goods.
There is limited seating available, so feel free to bring your own lawn chair. This is a 21+ event; as such, no strollers will be permitted. Large coolers, outside food, pets (other than service animals), and children will also not be permitted beyond the gate. For a full list of the Do’s & Don’t’s, visit https://clarksvilleva.com/festivals-celebrations/clarksville-va-wine-festival/ .
Please note that there will be over fifteen vendors outside of the game that anyone is welcome to stop by and shop at even if you’re not attending the festival.
While you enjoy Virginia’s only lakeside town, be sure to also take a stroll and visit the unique one-of-a-kind downtown shops and restaurants!
Virginia Avenue will be closed from 6th to 7th street day-of from 8a.m. to 7p.m. Handicap parking will be offered at Touchstone Bank.
Tickets can be found online at clarksvilleva.com; online prices at $30 for taster tickets, and $15 for non-taster or DD tickets. There is also a $2 processing fee for online tickets. You must be 21+ or older to purchase tickets. Tickets will also be sold at the gate April 8th, $35 for tasters, and $15 for non-tasters. This year there is a third option for tickets. There are new beer-only tickets that will be sold online for $25 and at the gate for $30. Tickets are non-refundable.
Buggs Island Brewery will be at the Festival, but beer is not included in the price of the ticket. Instead it will be sold by the glass. Springfield Distillery—from Halifax—will be returning. New attendee Hill Top Distillery from Maidens, VA will be bringing their whiskey.
The Wineries attending 2023’s festival are:
- AmRhein Wine Cellars, Bent Mtn
- Bright Meadow Farm, Nathalie
- Castle Glen Winery, Doswell
- Cobbler Mountain Cider, Delaplane
- DeVault Vineyards, Concord
- Mattaponi Winery, Spotsylvania
- NEW — Notaviva Vineyards, Hillsboro
- Rebec Vineyards, Amherst
- Rosemont of Virginia Vineyards & Winery
- The Homeplace Vineyards, Chatham
- Woodbine Vineyards, Buffalo Junction
All festival proceeds will benefit the Town's Chamber of Commerce and will go towards future projects.
This year, there will be three great prizes lined up for the 3 lucky winners of the “On Cloud Nine” Raffle. This year’s prizes are over $1,100 total! Raffle ticket prices this year at $5, 3 for $12, or 6 for $20. You do not have to be present at the festival to win.
The prizes are as follows:
- Package one is WOODS & Wine
- This package includes a beautiful oak side table with all the accessories: coasters, massage gift certificate, Ayala’s gift certificates and so much more! This package is valued at over $500.
- Package TWO is Whiskey, Wheat & Wine
- It includes a two-tier tray, beer growler from BIB, Three Sisters Wine, Springfield Distillery tee, $50 in Chamber Cash, $25 BIB certificate and so much more! Valued at $300.
- Package Three is Weaves, Wine & Beans
- This package has a beautiful threshold basket, Woodbine blanket, coffee accessories basket, $50 in Chamber cash and so much more! It is valued at $300.