Marine Corps. kicks off annual Toys for Tots campaign

The 2022 Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Campaign begins October 1, 2022. Lake Country Detachment 1085, Marine Corps League has been supporting this program for the last 19 years for the children of Mecklenburg County. You can help the Marines Corps League Members this year by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy. Drop off locations can be found at https://bracey-va.toysfortots.org
Applications for Mecklenburg County residents with children 6 months through 12 years of age that need assistance will be available at the Chambers of Commerce in South Hill, Chase City and Clarksville as of Oct 3rd and must be postmarked by December 9th.
For monetary donations, mail checks to Toys for Tots Foundation, 908 Traffic Road, Chase City, VA. 23924 or donate online at the weblink listed above. Donations are tax deductible. All funds collected in Mecklenburg County will remain in Mecklenburg County. Contact: James Brown (434) 210-0657 between 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday through Friday or email bracey.va@toysfortots.org