Southside Behavioral Health Invites Youth-Supporting Sponsors to Share Virtual Nicotine Free Campaigns

An exciting, community wellness initiative has been running successfully on social media since 2021. The non-profit community health organization Southside Behavioral Health supports a virtual campaign “Kick the Nic” as part of a three-year plan to target YOUTH nicotine prevention and awareness in our local communities of Halifax, Brunswick, and Mecklenburg counties.
According to the 2020 Community Needs Assessment conducted by the Virginia Tech Center for Public Health and Research, approximately 19.2% of high school students reported using electronic vapor products within the last 30 days while approximately 3% reported using chewing tobacco or other dissolvable tobacco products.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. This virtual campaigns encourage local youth and community members to move forward with healthier, more fulfilling lives by going nicotine free and to share their experience with others over social media as the “Kick the Nic” campaign.
“We want to educate and energize our local youth to take a stand against nicotine use,” said Southside Behavioral Health Prevention Manager Kenan Tyner-Smith. “We want local youth sponsoring organizations to show their support for this important public health campaign and to support youth who choose to live nicotine free.”
About Southside Behavioral Health
Established in 1972, Southside Behavioral Health provides behavioral health, developmental disability, substance use, and prevention services to the residents of Southside Virginia in Halifax, Mecklenburg, and Brunswick Counties. Southside Behavioral Health is committed to providing individualized culturally competent care in our communities, by supporting wellness and quality of life in a recovery-oriented environment and professional manner. Learn more at: southsidebh.org.