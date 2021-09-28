Kenyan Family Makes Pilgrimage to the Boydton Institute

The Old Brunswick Circuit Foundation was thrilled to be contacted recently by Mr. Josh Gray. Josh lives in Falls Church Virginia but was born in Petersburg, VA. Josh spent many weekends, holidays and summer weeks in Lawrenceville, VA, where his mother's family lived. He met his wife, Sheila at a professional networking event in Gaithersburg, MD in 2012. Sheila was born in Nairobi, Kenya and her late mother was a member of the Maasai pastoral society in the Rift Valley area of Kenya, East Africa.
Sheila is the great-granddaughter, through her late mother Mary Naisho, of Molonket Olokorinya Ole Sempele. Ole Sempele was the son of a Maasai chief in Kenya. A person of high standing in his own community, he sold his precious cattle to pay for his trip to America for an education. As the first Kenyan to study abroad, Ole Sempele attended the Boydton Institute.
The Boydton Institute was a school for African Americans that was founded in 1879 by a faith-based group from Boston, Massachusetts. Located on the outskirts of Boydton, Virginia, it was opened on the abandoned campus of Randolph Macon College after the latter institution relocated to Ashland, Virginia. The Old Brunswick Circuit Foundation owns and is currently working to preserve two of the Boydton Institute’s remaining historic buildings on 12 ½ acres of this original campus of Randolph Macon College.
Ole Sempele enrolled in the Boydton Institute in 1909 and graduated in 1912. The “Jim Crow” treatment of blacks that he witnessed while in America made a lasting impression on him. When he returned to Africa as a Christian missionary, educator and leader, those impressions and the experiences he had in America influenced the future politics of his community and his country.
During a recent visit to America from Kenya by Sheila's brother Selelo Naisho and her aunt Joyce Naisho, the family was determined to make a pilgrimage to Boydton to see the place where their esteemed ancestor studied, more than a century ago. So on June 24th, 2021, Josh, Josh and Sheila's 5 year old son Aisim, Joyce and Selelo hit the road from Falls Church, VA, headed for the Old Boydton Institute. On the way there, Josh stopped in Colonial Heights, VA to pick up his mother Patricia Coleman since this trip was taking her back to the land of her grandparents as well.
An interesting twist to the story is that Josh Gray's mother's paternal grandparents were born to freedmen in Boydton in the 1880s and lived there during the time Molonket Ole Sempele was attending Boydton Institute. Josh believes that his great-grandparents and his wife's great-grandfather may have met due to the novel status of Ole Sempele's presence in Boydton.
After stopping at the historical site marker on the side of highway 58 in Boydton, the family proceeded to drive around looking for the old college site. They asked people at the gas station who said, "Oh, it’s right over there". "Right over there" turned into a full town tour of Boydton still in search of the site. That led us to the sheriff's office where we asked for directions. The directions led us to an old Confederate cemetery and shortly to the road right back near the gas station. After the intrigue of exploration fully wore off and the family was on the precipice of frustration, Patricia shouted, "Stop the car! Look in the woods to the right!" There it was! It was like something out of a movie. This was a relic of the past that the forest had overtaken but for both Joyce and Selelo the respective granddaughter and great-grandson of Molonket Ole Sempele, it was a very emotional moment to step on that site.
For more information about The Old Brunswick Circuit Foundation and the historic Randolph-Macon College and Boydton Institute site visit https://vaumc.org/oldbrunswickcircuit. To support the preservation efforts of the foundation, tax-deductible donations payable to The Old Brunswick Foundation may be sent to P.O. Box 385, Lawrenceville, Virginia 23868-0385 (with Memo line “Randolph Macon College/Boydton Institute”); or donations can be made via PayPal@OBCFVA on Facebook.