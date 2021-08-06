Twin Rivers Garden Club Meets at Occoneechee State Park

The Twin Rivers Garden Club (TRGC) learned about the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Conservation Police Officer K9 Program during their monthly meeting held at Occoneechee State Park on Tuesday, July 27th. Officer Tyler Banks explained about the K9 program and then introduced Bruno, the chocolate lab K9 Officer with an amazing tracking ability demonstration. Jean Casey served as meeting hostess and brought a delicious picnic lunch enjoyed by all.
The TRGC is interested in all aspects of gardening, the protection and conservation of natural resources, civic beautification, horticulture, and general conservation. Please email twinriversgardenclub@gmail.com for more information.