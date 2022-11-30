2022 Boydton Christmas House Tour

Four historic homes rarely open to the public will be showcased, lavishly decorated for the holiday season, on the Boydton Christmas House Tour scheduled for Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 4:30 to 8:30 P. M. Tickets cost $10.00 each in advance and may be obtained by calling Boydton Town Hall at (424) 738-6344. They may also be purchased for $12.00 on the day of the event. Children under 16 will be admitted free of charge. All proceeds, to benefit Historic Boydton Renaissance, will be used for historic preservation in the town.
The houses are located on Madison, Jefferson and Washington Streets. Park in the municipal parking lot behind Bank Street and board the horse drawn carts which will circle the route taking visitors to the houses.
On the Hill (circa 1795-1886) is an elaborate Queen Anne style Victorian house with a wrap-around porch, gazebo, soaring turret and extensive gingerbread trim. The home is filled with antiques of the period and is located on Jefferson Street.
Directly across on Madison Street is the Craftsman Style home called West Hill which has been in the same family for 120 years. Built in 1926, the home occupies the former site of the Mecklenburg Female College.
Rosehaven on Washington Street was built as a simple four room home around 1850. In the early 1900's four more rooms were added fronted by a Greek Revival facade of porch and four Ionic columns which are also repeated in the long hallway leading to a winding staircase.
The Pearl on Jefferson Street concludes the tour. This lovely home was built in 1892 in the Queen Anne Eastlake style. The large sitting porch is embellished with a turret and detailed trim. A matching turret is location in the main portion of the house. The Pearl is currently operated as a Bed and Breakfast