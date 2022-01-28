David Osborne conducting charity Valentine’s performance in Clarksville

World-renowned Steinway Artist, Las Vegas Star and "Pianist to the Presidents", David Osborne will conduct a Valentine’s Day – Romance themed charity performance in Clarksville, VA. All proceeds will benefit Mecklenburg County’s Encore! Kids program.
Thursday, February 17 2022, 7-8:30 PM at Clarksville Baptist Church (CBC), 210 5th Street, Clarksville, VA.
Admission is FREE, however donations are requested to help support the Orchestra 2100’s Encore! Kids program. A reception with the artist will be held immediately following the concert in the CBC Fellowship Hall.
David Osborne regularly performs at the Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas when he is not touring with “The David Osborne Trio”. David remains the Master of Romantic Piano. His music includes romantic, classical, jazz, pop, inspirational, patriotic and Broadway show tunes. He has released over 27 CD’s and is currently working on some special projects.
Known as the “Pianist to the Presidents”, Osborne’s credentials are many. The list of White House performances include the Reagan, Bush and Clinton administrations in addition to performing for President George W. Bush and President Obama. He is also a regular performer for Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter in Plains, GA.
David has numerous friends in the Southside Virginia area and has made several previous charitable performances in South Hill, VA. A few of Osborne’s more significant recent events include a concert for the American Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation, an interview and performance on TV’s “The 700 Club”, a concert for the Steinway and Sons International convention of worldwide dealers at the Beverly Hills Hotel, a benefit concert at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY, two concerts for Mr. and Mrs. Don Hall, CEO of Hallmark Cards in Kansas City and a performance in Las Vegas playing the Steinway pianos of Vladimir Horowtiz, Van Cliburn and George Gershwin at Southern Nevada Music as part of Steinway and Sons Legendary Instruments of the Immortals Tour.
All proceeds will benefit Orchestra 2100’s Encore! Kids, an interactive orchestral experience program for elementary school children. The program, created by Maestro David Michael Wolff, has served thousands of children in North Carolina and over the past few years, over 2000 K-2 Mecklenburg County, Virginia students have benefitted from this interactive, educational program. These children have gained a new insight and appreciation for music and the arts. This year, we are proud to introduce a new interactive feature that will allow some of the students to learn “coding” as they develop an interactive program that makes music in conjunction with the children’s hand and body motions.
Orchestra 2100 is a 501(c)3 non-profit. All donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. Visit the Orchestra’s website at www.orchestra2100.org for more information and to watch a short video about Encore! Kids. Donations to support this important program will be taken at the door or can be made out to “Orchestra 2100” and mailed to: Orchestra 2100, Attn: David Loughran, 1604 Village Market Blvd SE, Apt 407, Leesburg, VA 20175.
You can learn more about David Osborne at www.davidosbornemusic.com. The following link shows a short video clip from a recent performance: https://youtu.be/P4_9-Ake6G8.
For more information regarding Orchestra 2100, please go to www.orchestra2100.org/encore-kids-home