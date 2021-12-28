Clarksville VFD seeking sponsors and donations

Clarksville Vol. Fire Department has provided over 50 years of service to the citizens and visitors of Clarksville and Mecklenburg County. Our organization assists with fire protection to over 3,000 residents in a 50 square mile district. We support the operations of 2 engines, 2 tankers, 1 brush truck, 1 light duty rescue vehicle, 1 utility truck, 1 fire boat, and 1 Haz Mat trailer all maintained by our over 42 dedicated members. Last year our members assisted on over 275 emergency calls.
It’s time for our annual fundraising event and this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we need your support more than ever. As is true for many public safety agencies, the virus has impacted our operational budget. We are mailing a letter to each resident and property owner requesting their financial support. All donation will be used to update emergency equipment. Please use the enclosed envelope to return your donation directly to us. The Fire Department receives 100% of your donation.
We are currently under contract to have a new 2021 Sutphen fire engine built for our department with an estimated delivery in the summer of 2022. This major purchase is to replace our 1998 fire engine, Engine 43. This apparatus has served this community for many years, but the cost of annual repairs is rising. The price for the new truck alone is over $610,000. We have also started replacing our turnout gear as 50% of it is currently out of date.
Our yearly sponsor board continues to be a huge success. General sponsorships are welcomed as well as donation in memory or honor of a loved one in one of four categories: Bronze Sponsors $200 to $499, Silver Sponsors $500 to $999, Gold Sponsors $1,000 to $4,999, and Platinum Sponsors $5,000 and up. As a volunteer department, we are dependent on your support and every donation makes a difference. Please make checks payable to Clarksville Volunteer Fire Dept. or CVFD. Thank you for your continued support and may God richly bless you and your family.
Sincerely,
Brett Bowen, President
Johnny Shriver, Fire Chief