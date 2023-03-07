Radford University student competes in American Mock Trial Association regional tournament

RADFORD — Landen Seiders of Brodnax, VA, competed as part of the Radford University mock trial team at the American Mock Trial Association regional tournament Feb. 18-19 at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA.
Coach Don Martin, instructor of criminal justice, said the team has made remarkable progress after competing in only three in-person tournaments in the history of the program. In those tournaments, Radford's best performance was a one win and tie (out of eight possible ballots to win).
At the regional tournament in February, Radford University's A team won four ballots and won in head-to-head competition against Lafayette and Elon. A total of five ballots were necessary to advance to the next stage of the playoffs, and the A team came close. The team lost by two ballots with a score of 99-97 and 98-96.
The B team faced one of the best teams in the country, UVA, and perennial power house, Richmond.
The team now turns it focus to preparing for next year, forming a student organization and recruiting incoming freshmen for next year.
Radford University is a comprehensive public university of 7,718 students that has received national recognition for many of its undergraduate and graduate academic programs, as well as its sustainability initiatives. Well known for its strong faculty/student bonds, innovative use of technology in the learning environment and vibrant student life on a beautiful 211-acre American classical campus, Radford University offers students many opportunities to get involved and succeed in and out of the classroom.
With over 300 clubs and organizations, Radford University offers many opportunities for student engagement, leadership development and community service. In addition to robust academic offerings and engaging student experiences on the main campus located in Radford, Virginia, Radford University also offers a clinical-based educational experience for some 1,000 students living and learning in Roanoke, Virginia as part of Radford University Carilion, a public-private partnership focused on the cutting-edge delivery of health sciences programming, outreach and service.