Rotary Club donates to Imagination Library

The South Hill Rotary Club made a wonderful donation to the Imagination Library fundraising project that is working to make Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Available to Eastern Mecklenburg County (Baskerville, Bracey, Brodnax, La Crosse, South Hill) Fundraising Plan for 2022-2023.
The purpose of this campaign is to raise initial funds for approximately 827 children aged 0-5 who live in five communities to join the Imagination Library of Mecklenburg County. Over 300 children in the western half of the county have been receiving books for two years. These funds will cover the costs of children of eastern half of the county to receive books.
The Imagination Library enables registered children aged 0 to 5 to receive one quality, age-appropriate book mailed directly to them at no cost to the family regardless of income. The books are paid for through community fundraising efforts; the Mecklenburg County Public Library Foundation is the fiscal and supporting agent for this program.