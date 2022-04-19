The Clarksville Lions Club Work to Preserve Our Community

The Clarksville Lions know the importance of protecting and preserving our community. That’s why in 2020, the club formed a two-year partnership with the Virginia Department Transportation (VDOT) to adopt a section of the Mecklenburg County highway for cleanup. Twice a year; in the spring and again in the fall, club volunteers honor that commitment.
Recently, several members of the Clarksville Lions volunteered to pick up trash and debris along a two-mile stretch of Henrico Road in the Clarksville/Buffalo Junction area. Undaunted by the thought of wading through overgrown grass and wet ditches, and possibility of encountering flying and crawling creatures, project chairman, Lion B.A. Bowen and his team, dawned in security and protective clean up gear, set out to collect trash that had been tossed along the roadside by passing motorists. At the end of 3 ½ hours, the team had collected 26 garbage bags consisting of food wrappers, paper, soiled diapers, and plastic bags and plastic bottles.
Trash and debris, such as this is not only unsightly to our community, but most importantly these items, most notably plastic bags and bottles, can have a tremendous negative effect on our environment. When plastic products left along our highways break down, they contaminate the soil by producing harmful chemicals that can affect plant growth, be unhealthy to animals feeding on those plants, and be unhealthy to humans as well.
With the growing concern of these hazards, residents and visitors are encouraged to refrain from discarding trash along the roadside, but instead should use the trash dumpster facilities that can be found throughout the area to dispose of all trash. It takes the entire community to preserve and maintain the beauty of the Lakeside area and to assist in the health and well being of its residents.
Hats off and a big THANK YOU to Lion volunteers B.A. Bowen, Patricia Hutcheson, Debbie Knox, Trudy Spruill, Jane Lloyd, Karen Bona, Kathy Bly, and Matt Dowling for providing a needed service to the community.