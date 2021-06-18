Clarksville Minor League District All-Star Tournament Friday

Clarksville Dixie Youth is gearing up for two exciting all-star tournaments! This weekend, June 18-22, Clarksville will be hosting the Minor League District All-Star Tournament! Friday, starting at 6 pm, we will have two games and opening ceremonies. Our own Clarksville Minors will play at 8 pm. Saturday and Sunday games will also be at 6 and 8 pm. Those teams that are left will play at 7 pm each night until we can name a Champion. The concession stand will also be open, serving up deliciousness, throughout the tournament.
Starting July 9th, you can watch the softball All-Star teams get in on the action! Clarksville Dixie Youth will be hosting the Angels State Tournament. Girls from across the state will come to compete July 9-13 at Shaver Field! More details on the girls tournament will be available after district champions have been determined!
Be sure to join us for both of these tournaments!
We would like to thank our team sponsors for their support with the 2021 Spring Season.
- H. R. Ramsey Construction
- Brankley Construction
- Triple W Logging
- Alignment Plus, Inc.
- Clarksville Ruritans
- Jamieson Memorial United Methodist Church
- Grave Digger & Son, LLC
- Benchmark Community Bank
- Franco’s Electrical Service
- Red Oak Excavating
- J. M. Gray Construction Company, Inc.
- Hite’s Clothing
- Clarksville Baptist Church