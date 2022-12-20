Chase City’s Volunteer Fire Department celebrated several outstanding men and women at their 2022 Annual Fireman’s Banquet. Four Oaks Restaurant catered the event, and Chaplain Herman Newcomb performed the invocation and benediction.
The presentation of awards began when Chief Marty Lewis recognized the year’s top call-runners. They were Nick Anderson, C.W. Carter, Jacob Whitten, Josh Whitten, Braden Simmons, Blake McGlintch, James Hatcher, Hailey Williams, Marty Lewis, and Evan Stembridge.
There were no service awards this year as those are given out for every five years of service; however there will be some next year.
Chief Lewis also presented the year’s Chief Award, which went to Evan Stembridge for his commitment to excellency and his reliability.
The Colton Osborne “Young” Firefighter of Year Award was handed out next. Chief Lewis explained that the “young” in the name of the award doesn’t mean physically young, but rather describes someone who is newer to the department. The Colton Osborne Award is given to a firefighter who has been with the department less than five years but has proven their merit. This year’s winner was Alden Fahringer.
Marshall Whitaker presented the Joe Brewer Firefighter of the Year Award, which is given to firefighters who have served the department for over five years and proven their merit.
Joe Brewer was known as a dedicated and energetic firefighter. He was described as full of life and “wild as a rabbit.” The award was established in his honor after he passed away far too early in life. This year’s Joe Brewer Firefighter of the Year Award went to Braiden Simmons.
The Hunter E. Gurley Award was presented by Tina Wood this year. Hunter E. Gurley is known as Chase City Fire Department’s longest-serving fire chief; he served for sixteen years as chief. This award is presented to a firefighter who has demonstrated great leadership. Qualities of a good leader include having integrity, courage, respect, and gratitude. This year’s winner was Nick Anderson.
On behalf of the Chase City Masonic Lodge #119, Alden Fahringer presented two Community Builders Awards to Amy Whitten and Tina Wood.
Mrs. Whitten runs Mecklenburg County Public School's Agriculture program. She works tirelessly year-round to take care of the animals and to provide the county’s kids with an experience they won’t get anywhere else. “It’s giving kids an experience that hopefully will inspire them to take that on for themselves and help this country with the things it needs,” Fahringer stated. “She’s giving them real life skills, and I know her kids love her.”
Mrs. Wood is the Chase City Chamber of Commerce’s director. She works year round as well to provide Chase City with events that invigorate the community and make Chase City a more beautiful place to live. She is the person you want to talk to if you want to know anything going on in the Chase City community. Fahringer shared, “From the Party at the Pavilion events and just any community event that goes on, you make it happen seamlessly.”