Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, Travel Association accepting applications for restaurant relief grant

VRLTA is pleased to announce a partnership with DoorDash to support, recognize, and reward restaurants that have been actively engaged in helping their community and their business adapt during the pandemic through a new grant opportunity. DoorDash will award approximately 125 grants of $3,500 each for a total of up to $450,000 in grant money to Virginia businesses, so that local restaurants can continue to thrive.
PURPOSE
The purpose of the DoorDash Restaurant Operator Relief Grant (the “Grant”) is to offer relief to restaurants in Virginia. The Grant will be awarded, to applicants that are selected, via one-time grant disbursement of $3,500.
ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS
- Your business is independently owned with no more than three locations
- Your business currently has at least one location open and operating as a food service establishment in Virginia
- The single Virginia restaurant location you are applying for has annual gross revenue of $3 million or less
- The single Virginia restaurant location you are applying for has 50 or fewer employees
- The single Virginia restaurant location you are applying for occupies a visible, brick and mortar storefront at the street
- The business is not a home-based business, pop up, or food truck
- The restaurant has experienced a reduction in revenue, financial stress, or disrupted operations over the period of March 2020 through December 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019 as a result of COVID-19
Please note: your business does not need to be a current DoorDash partner to apply, nor do you need to sign up with DoorDash to apply. Also, you do not need to be a member of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association to apply.
PROCESS
Applications are available through this online portal (https://www.vrlta.org/doordash-grant-information.html) starting at 9 a.m. ET February 4, 2021 and will close at 5 p.m. ET on March 1, 2021. Completed applications will be reviewed and Grants will be awarded to eligible restaurants that are chosen by the selection committee/judges. Funds will be distributed no later than March 31, 2021 with a check sent to the Grant awardees. Each applicant approved by the selection committee will receive a one-time disbursement of $3,500 (three thousand five hundred dollars).
The Grants will be distributed to restaurants across the Commonwealth, with priority given to those businesses which have not received significant support at the federal, state, or local level. In addition, a minimum of 20% of the grants will be earmarked to minority-owned and/or women-owned businesses. The DoorDash Operator Relief Grant is administered by VRLTA and partners including Open Norfolk.
HELP US SPREAD THE WORD
Know of businesses that could benefit? Have an email distribution list of local businesses? Download this flyer and share it with restaurants in your area.