Spectators and came to Clarksville from states as far away as California and Nevada to take part in the long-awaited 44th Annual Virginia Lake Festival. Even though vendor and crowd turnout were impacted from uncertainty earlier in the year due to the pandemic, the spirit of the event was not. Anyone on the streets July 16 and 17 could see that the crowd was exuberant.
Over 150 vendors set up shop Saturday morning selling everything from special wreaths to jewelry and wood work to homemade pet food. Sheila Cuykendall stated that vendors were coming from not just Virginia, but from states like Florida, Ohio, North and South Carolina, Alabama, Maryland, and Georgia.
This year’s newest sand sculpture artist, John Gowdy, produced a fitting sculpture for the event. His sculpture features a hot air ballon with the 2021 Lakefest ribbon on its head. A man with his hands covering his face in horror exclaims, “Oh noooo! It’s upside down!”. Tourists laughed as they realized the sculpture’s nod to the topsy-turvy road the 44th event has taken.
While staple events like the 5K and Color Run weren’t in the books this year, there were still more than enough events to keep spectators busy running around downtown Clarksville.
Kids were able to enjoy typical fair rides like the fun slide, rock climbing, and the Berry-go-Round that they weren’t able to this past fair season. Children’s rides and games were available both days in the Clarksville Ruritans parking lot open until 9/10p.m.
Helicopter rides were provided by Paul Jackson—a great local pilot who has provided the festival with helicopter rides for years—both Friday evening and all day Saturday. Tinker Bell, Jack Sparrow, and Baby Shark all walked around the festival thanks to Party Princess Productions of Raleigh, and Buggs Island Baby & Children’s Clothing. The traditional Hot Air Balloons shows and rides began at 7a.m. to 6p.m. Saturday and could be spotted in the sky all day long.
The Lakefest Raffle winners were announced around 7p.m. Saturday; Sally Morgan won the $1,000 grand prize, Bella Cooper the $500, and Don Lee the $250.
Live music was also available in the Ruritans parking lot both evenings. The Tobacco Road Band helped Clarksville let loose for this year’s opening ceremonies. Many stood up front to dance to the music. Konnection Band took the stage Saturday night, greeting a larger crowd that was excited for the coming Fireworks Show.
Festival-goers milled about Virginia Avenue undeterred by the hot, humid temps this weekend. Showers were forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening, putting Chamber Director Sheila Cuykendall and Fireworks Specialists Virginia Skypainters on edge for the pending show. Cuykendall sent word out via Facebook at 8p.m. that depending on weather, fireworks may be delayed until 9:15p.m. or 9:45p.m. A later update clarified that fireworks would be postponed until 9:30p.m.
The crowd whooped and clapped when the first fireworks were finally set off at 9:30p.m. on the dot. Spectators were treated to a brand new fireworks display and a grand finale that set the stormy sky alight. The storm held off until fifteen minutes after the show, almost as if politely waiting for Lakefest to end.
Thank you to wonderful sponsors, and Clarksville Police Department, Fire Department, Rescue Squad, county and state police, local businesses, and the numerous volunteers that put in long hours to make this event a success. As Sheila Cuykendall said, “It takes an army to pull this event off and we could not do it without their support!”