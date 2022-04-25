Spring has finally arrived and Flora Fest is a good a way to welcome and celebrate the season. The annual festival sponsored by the Charlotte County Master Gardeners, will be held on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charlotte County Extension Office at 133 LeGrande Avenue in Charlotte C.H. Activities throughout the day include the Spring Plant Sale, Herb Sale and Herbal lunch to eat in or take out.
A partner in the day’s events is the Southside Virginia Herb Society. Their herb plant sale will be held across the street from the Extension Office at Village Presbyterian Church. The Herb Plant Sale will feature all types of herbs including ones you don’t often find locally. Baskets of herbal items will be raffled off at $1 per ticket. New this year is a cookbook featuring herb society’s members favorite recipes.
A Dine In or Take Out lunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church Fellowship Hall. Cost for the lunch is $6 with choice of egg salad or ham sandwich, a snack and herbal cookies. Drinks will also be for sale.
The Southside Virginia Herb Society is a group of area residents interested in learning about herbs, promoting herb use and sharing herbal knowledge with others. A major goal of the Society’s work is to sponsor a scholarship program for students interested in agriculture or horticulture. Proceeds from this event fund the scholarship program. So please join us on April 30th to help out this worthy cause.