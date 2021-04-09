The Mecklenburg County Public Libraries are open. All branches are open to
the public Monday through Friday until 5 PM and regular hours on Saturdays.
Starting April 20 the Chase City library will be open Tuesday nights until
8 PM and the Clarksville Library will be open Thursday nights until 8 PM.
We will also continue to offer curbside pickup at all locations. If you
have any questions please call your local branch: Boydton (434-738-6580),
Chase City (434-372-4286), Clarksville (434-374-8692), South Hill
(434-447-8162)