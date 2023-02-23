“St. Patricks Day”—March 18—Dinner/Silent Auction to benefit MacCallum More Museum & Gardens

“If you’re lucky enough to be Irish…You’re lucky enough!” You may not be Irish, but you can be lucky by attending the MacCallum More Museum & Garden’s March 18 dinner & Silent Auction fundraiser. Only 100 tickets are being sold, and they have sold fast!
Some exciting Silent Auction items that have been added are: a 1 hour flying experience for two over Buggs Island Lake, Lake Gaston, and Kerr Dam with pilot Dr. Reggie Young;
two tickets for the Virginia Tech/Old Dominion football game on Sept. 2, 2023 with an autographed photo of Bud Foster to be personalized for the winner; an Elsa Gailor painting titled, “Cherub in the Gardens”. Elsa is an established contemporary impressionist artist who has paintings on display in the White House; a fully guided hunt during the 2023 Spring Gobbler season with David Buchanan; a 1 week stay at a 3 BR Wyndham condo in North Myrtle Beach for the week of Sept. 9-16, 2023; a month of adult acrylic painting classes held at the Garden House at MMMG by an award winning artist (all supplies included); a 9-hour firearm personal self- defense class for 2; a 3 day getaway at a beautiful mountain home at Meadows of Dan, VA.; a 1 week stay at an oceanfront 3 BR condo at Ocean Isle Beach, NC; 4 tickets for a 5-course Spring wine dinner at 313 Franklin-Cocktails & Kitchen in South Hill; a thrilling 30-minute ride-along with Ken Morgan in his race car at Virginia International Raceway; a “family fishing day on the farm” with a cook-out, bonfire and s’mores; a wine tasting party for 6 at The Corner At Two One Six in Clarksville; or any number of other exciting experiences waiting for you at our silent auction.
The event will be held at the Mecklenburg Country Club in Chase City at 6:30. The tickets are $50 per person which includes dinner, beer, wine and set-ups. All proceeds will benefit the MMMG. Tickets may be purchased from board members or by calling the MMMG office at 434-372-0502. Credit cards accepted at the office and tickets can be mailed to you.
Not aware of what MacCallum More Museum and Gardens is? Hidden away in what seems an ordinary neighborhood, you’ll see more than 200 botanical species as you stroll through 6 acres of sculptures and hand-laid stone paths. Discover worldly treasures from all over the world. MacCallum More Gardens are an excellent choice for a wedding or an event and is open for self-guided tours and group tours. Located at 603 Hudgins Street, Chase City, VA.