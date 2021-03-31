Endly portraits travel to Richmond conservator; restoration underway

Within a surprisingly short time and due to the generosity of donors, some of whom saw the story in the newspaper, sufficient funds have been raised to restore the portraits of George and Narcissa Endly. The portraits were delivered to Richmond Conservation Studio on Monday, March 29, where lead conservator Lorraine Brevig was waiting to receive them. Depending on the extent of the restoration, it could take from two to six months to complete. The conservators will remove the portraits from the frames in order to work on them. The frame conservator, Russell Bernabo, will examine the frames and will tell us what is needed to restore the frames and will give us an exact price for restoring them. We will continue to raise funds to restore the frames and will post the price as soon as we have it. Mr. Bernabo stated that he “is in the neighborhood of Richmond Conservation Studio often, and is happy to examine the frames very soon after they arrive.” He then will send MacCallum More Museum & Gardens a proposal with a solid price for frame restoration.
Richmond Conservation Studio will thoroughly examine the portraits in order to give as much information as possible about them. For example, the artist’s signature is not visible on the paintings. It could be that they were not signed, as was sometimes the practice at that time; however, it is also possible that the artist signed them on the side or back. What Brevig can tell us by looking at them is that the portraits were painted by a talented artist and placed in high-quality frames. Part of the process will be like a detective story to see what the portraits themselves can tell the conservators about their origin. The restoration process will be documented with photographs which will be given to MacCallum More when the process is complete. Also, as work progresses on the restoration, photos will be posted on Richmond Conservation Studio social media so we can follow progress. While the portraits were donated to MacCallum More Museum and Gardens and will be housed in their climate-controlled Museum lobby, they are a Chase City treasure and, when fully restored, will reflect Chase City’s proud heritage.