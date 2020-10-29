For many years, the Clarksville Lions Club has worked to improve the lives of others. One of its primary initiatives is to help those who are visually impaired and work to avoid preventable blindness.
To achieve this objective, the Clarksville Lions Club holds a White Cane Day fundraising event annually. This event was most recently held, and Lions members collected donations in front of the Dollar General Market and the Virginia ABC Store in Clarksville.
The Club holds a variety of fundraisers each year for different initiatives and programs, but the White Cane Day initiative is the only one dealing with the club’s sight programs.
Some of the money raised will be used by the Club to give free eye screenings to local adults and children and some will be given to supplement the costs of eye exams and eyeglasses for those needing assistance in the local area.
The Lions Club’s motto is “We serve,” and the club is consistently looking for others within the community who too want to serve… helping others and making a difference. People who are interested in becoming a member of the Clarksville Lions Club may contact the group by going to their Facebook page, Clarksville Lions Club.