VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital is discontinuing all services at Chase City Primary Care Center effective November 30, 2021. We want to assure you we will continue to offer outstanding care at our Clarksville Primary Care Center and at CMH Family Care Center in South Hill.
- 61 Burlington Drive, Clarksville, VA 23927 (434) 374-2773
- C.A.R.E. Building 2nd floor: 1755 N. Mecklenburg Ave., South Hill, VA 23970 (434) 584-2273
Our primary care providers are committed to our patients and look forward to continuing to care for them. Current patients are being notified by mail and phone. Due to COVID-19, VCU Health is utilizing various approaches to keep our patients safe. As a result, many patient appointments are being conducted through virtual/video visits. Your appointment with your provider may be offered in one of these formats.
While we hope patients will make the choice to remain with us for their health care, should they wish to find a provider outside of VCU Health, their insurance plan can assist them in finding another eligible provider. Their medical records will be made available with their authorization. Record requests can be made to our Health Information Management Department at (434) 584-5421.
On behalf of our team, we thank you for your understanding and look forward to seeing you at your next appointment at our Clarksville or South Hill location. Please contact (434) 372-0900 with any additional questions or concerns.