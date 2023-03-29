Chase City leader honored by General Assembly

CHASE CITY — Dorothy Lipsitz Robinson — Chase City native, Chase City High School graduate, and former Chase City Council Member — was honored by Virginia’s General Assembly on the eve of her 101st birthday. Delegate Wright patroned the Commendation, and presented it to her at her home Thursday. Delegate Wright was joined by Chase City’s Mayor Alden Fahringer, and the Town’s Manager Dusty Forbes to congratulate the centenarian.
The Commendation recognizes Dorothy’s devotion to the Chase City community throughout the years, highlighting her volunteerism as well as her time served on Town Council.
Robinson has received previous honors from her alma mater Goucher College. She was elected 2022’s Elizabeth Statuta Baker ’70 Public Service Award winner. This award is bestowed to Goucher alumnae/i who demonstrate outstanding commitment and leadership in public service.
While serving on Chase City’s Council, Robinson continued to uplifting the community in any way she could. She was an active member of Mecklenburg County’s Chapter of the American Red Cross, the Friends of the Library, MacCallum More Museum & Gardens, the Chase City Little Theater, and the Fortnightly Club just to name a few.
Mrs. Robinson has touched countless lives through her dedication to and work with the Chase City community. The General Assembly commends her for her clear commitment to excellence and leadership throughout her life.