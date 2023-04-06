Fifty plaques/fifty seats kicks off campaign

It is time to finish the job! Dogged determination, fundraising, and generous citizens have brought the Clarksville Community Players (CCP) to the finish line of the Clarksville Fine Arts Center renovations. In this, the organizations’ fiftieth year, a push begins to complete the third and final phase: relocating the men’s restroom to the front of the building and reconfiguring the office/box office area.
A new campaign, FIFTY YEARS/FIFTY SEAT PLAQUES, asks donors to contribute $600 to buy an engraved plaque to be affixed to the back of a theater seat in the Fine Arts Center. Whether it displays an individual name, or family, or club, or business, it will be a permanent statement of support.
Actually, theater seats have featured in the building’s renovation from the beginning. After the CCP and the town manager, the late Carl Dean, campaigned to save the old school from the wrecking ball in 1981, the improvements commenced for what would become the Clarksville Fine Arts Center. The first thing on the agenda was the replacement of the hard, wooden seats in the school’s auditorium. With no money to purchase new seats, a search uncovered a closed burlesque theatre in northern Virginia that had seats to give away if someone would come take them. Most of the Players were employees of the local Burlington Industries and they received approval to use a Burlington truck to transport the seats to Clarksville. The CCP furnished the labor.
Fast forward to 2007. Tentative discussions began with a Richmond architect to explore possibilities to shore up the old building which by that time needed some serious TLC, which involved even more serious cash. The quest began to target a cost-attainable first project that would fulfill an immediate need. A committee was formed and a chance remark from a committee member’s relative about the uncomfortable and broken seats in the Fine Arts Center gave the committee its project. The Sittin’ Pretty committee announced a fundraising campaign with the goal of $50,000 to purchase new theater seats. The success of this campaign and the new seats proved that Clarksville would support the CCP dream of a Fine Arts Center transformed into an attractive venue for plays, concerts, and civic events.
Now, after nine years and over one million dollars, the lobby with its impressive chandeliers, welcomes the theatergoer into a spacious area with the new lounge and women’s restroom to the left and the box office and planned renovations to the right. A new ceiling with new HVAC controls the climate in the theatre and improved lighting and sound enhance the action on stage. New stage curtains replace the old dusty ones. Redecorated dressing and costume rooms support the actors.
None of this would have been possible without the generosity of the public with both large and small donations, the leadership of CCP’s president Charlie Simmons, the Board of Directors, the renovations Steering Committee, grant writers, and the Sittin’ Pretty committee.
With the FIFTY YEARS/FIFTY SEAT PLAQUES campaign, the goal will be in sight and it begins the push with a small bank balance and NO DEBT. In today’s newspaper you will see a form to use in sending the $600 donation for a plaque to finish the improvements for which so many have worked. More information may be found by calling 434-374-0058 or e-mailing clarksvilleplayers@hot mail.com. A plaque will become a permanent part of the building, highlighting your support for this community treasure.