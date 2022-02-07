South Hill artist goes viral with Betty White tribute

Local tattoo artist Jamie Martin of Dimensions Tattoo in South Hill has been tattooing for 15 years now.
As many do at the beginning of a New Year, Martin set a new goal to have his artwork go viral for the first time on social media. He never expected to do it in the first couple of weeks of the year.
Two years prior to her passing, Jamie had designed a Betty White tattoo for fun. “I mentioned the piece to a client who happened to be a Betty White fan. She agreed to have it tattooed on her arm.”
In December of 2021 the entertainment world lost a legend in actress Betty White. He reposted the tattoo on Facebook to show respect for the Golden Girls star and the video went viral overnight racking up millions of views.
Martin’s tribute to White is currently sitting at 8,357,637 views. You can check out the video for yourself on Jamie’s official Facebook page, Tattnado. You can also visit his Instagram @iamarttattoos.