Bluestone Mega Reunion Early Bird extension

Photo from the 2019 reunion.

The Bluestone 2021 Mega Reunion Early Bird special has now been extended until Monday, August 9. The cost is $30 and registrations will be processed on a first come first serve basis until at maximum capacity. Thus far, we have over 100 classmates attending the event. You may register online at: www.bluestoneclassreunions.com. The theme is Denim and Gold and this will be a casual affair. Also visit our Facebook page listed under Bluestone 2021 Mega Reunion. Hope to see you there!