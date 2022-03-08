UPDATED: Clarksville Dixie Youth registration open!

Dixie Youth's Baseball and Girls Softball 2022 registration is now open. Registration fee is $50 for 1st child, $40 for each additional child. Online registration can be completed at https://sites.google.com/view/clarksvilledixieyouth.

For the final in-person registration, go to the Shaver Field Concession Stand on Sunday, March 6 from 1p.m. to 3p.m.

There will be a late fee of $25 for registrations after March 15. Drop off locations can be found at Napa or Hite's Department Store.

Additionally, registration forms may also be mailed with check payable to:

    • Clarksville Dixie Youth
    • PO Box 522
    • Clarksville, VA 23927

Softball

  • Sweeties (Ages 4-6)
  • Darlings (Ages 7-8)
  • Angels (Ages 9-10)
  • Ponytails (Ages 11-12)
  • Belles (Ages 13-15)
  • Debs (Ages 16-19)

Age as of August 1, 2022

Baseball

  • T-Ball (Ages 4-6)
  • Coach Pitch (Ages 7-8)
  • Minor League (Ages 9-10)
  • Ozone Major (Ages 11-12)
  • Dixie Boys (13-15)

Age as of May 1, 2022