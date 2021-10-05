The Mecklenburg County Youth Bassmasters and Mecklenburg High School Anglers are gearing up to compete in Friday and Saturday’s 2021 Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster Junior National Championship. This year’s championship will be hosted at Carrol County’s Thousand Acre Recreational Lake in Huntingdon, Tennessee.
At the tournament, up to 70 two-angler teams will be competing during the two-day event for the national title.
The duos of Trevor Wallace & Austin Evans, and Tate Bowen & Cole Bowen will be representing Mecklenburg County at the event. Tate & Cole Bowen of the Mecklenburg High School Anglers placed first in the 2021 Bass Nation of Virginia Youth State Championship. Trevor Wallace & Austin Evans of the Mecklenburg County Youth Bassmasters (MCYB) placed second in the championship qualifier.
The MCYB are still accepting donations to their GoFund Me through this week. Find them at www.gofundme.com/f/support-mecklenburg-county-youth-bassmasters. All donations will be used for tournament fees, support for their boat captains, fishing gear, and other expenses towards getting to the tournament.
Many spotted the MCYB team out and about raising funds in front of Avenue Floral during Saturday’s Harvest Festival. Coach Aleko Mangum stated that they were able to raise over $800 Saturday thanks to the Clarksville Community’s help. The MCYB also donated all the leftover yard sale items to the Clarksville Ruritans after.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has been instrumental in helping the MCYB get to Tennessee. Aleko Mangum shared that the Sheriff’s Office generously donated money to the team just days before they left for Tennessee. Additionally, both Boat Captain/Deputy Nathan Fitts and Austin Evans’ father—Lieutenant Brent Evans—are officers.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office wished both teams good luck in their competition this weekend!
Be sure to follows both the MCYB and the Mecklenburg High School Anglers in the competition this weekend by going to https://www.bassmaster.com/tournament/2021-mossy-oak-fishing-bassmaster-junior-national-championship or by following the BASS Nation of Virginia Youth on Facebook. The MCYB and the Mecklenburg High School Anglers will also post results on their respective Facebook pages.