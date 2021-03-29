Recently, members of the Clarksville Lions Club set out to remove trash and debris from a two mile stretch of Henrico Road in the Clarksville/Buffalo Junction area. The Clarksville Lions Club is among several civic organizations and residents who work towards keeping the Lakeside community beautiful and inviting. Several years ago, the Club formed a partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to adopt a section of highway for cleanup. In 2020, the club made a 2-year commitment to clean a 2-mile section of Henrico Road at least twice a year.
This team found this clean up to be most challenging not only because of the amount of debris along the highway, but also because of the type of debris. Bottles, paper, food wrappers, plastic bags containing soiled diapers, decayed food had been tossed along the side of the road. Many of the items not only cause adverse effects on our environment, but could also pose health issues as well. Everyone is encouraged to use the trash dumpster facilities that can be found throughout the area to dispose all trash. It takes the entire community to preserve and maintain the beauty of the Lakeside area.
After 3 hours the team had completed one mile with 35 completely filled garbage bags that lined a segment of Henrico Road ready for pickup by the county’s maintenance crew. Hats off to the Clarksville Lions Club for their community service. The members who volunteered for this challenging task were Lions B.A. Bowen, Nat Hutcheson, Patricia Hutcheson, Brent Toone, Rhonda Eberly, Tom Eberly, Anne Brager, Karen Bona, and Bob Reitzke-. In the coming days, the team plans to return to Henrico Road to clean the remaining one mile. A true “service” organization…..we serve! Please call one of the current Lions if you are interested in joining our organization here in Clarksville.