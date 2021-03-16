Mecklenburg Chapter of West End High School holds fundraiser for scholarship program

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, it has been difficult for the Mecklenburg Chapter of the West End High School Alumni Association to hold fundraising events. Last year’s Annual School Reunion was cancelled due to COVID-19. During these difficult times, Alumni and supporters continue to give scholarship assistance to students through stew sales. A West End Alumnus, John Royster (Class 1965), stew master in Chase City, cooked stew recently in an effort to contribute to the Scholarship awards for 2021. Larry and Elizabeth Doggette sponsored the stew sale. The Doggettes have contributed more than $550 towards the WEHS Scholarship Program for this year.
In 2019 the local Mecklenburg Chapter chose Larry Doggette (WEHS Class ’69) and his wife Elizabeth Butler Doggette (BSHS Class ’73) to represent as competing King & Queen on the National level. The Hampton, Virginia couple won the prestigious status as National King & Queen by helping to raise over $6,100 in donations for student scholarship funds. The Doggettes are the longest reigning couple in the history of the WEHS King & Queen competition. The WEHS National Alumni Association awarded a total of $9,000 in scholarships to 10 students in 2020 and approximately $200,000 in scholarships since 1996, the beginning of the Scholarship Program.
Applications can be downloaded from the website www.wehsnaa.org. Two types of scholarships are available to eligible students. The regular WEHS scholarship and the Lewis R. Marshall Sports scholarship. The applications should be post-marked and submitted before April 30, 2021. To donate funds to the National Alumni Association Scholarship Program, make your check payable to WEHS, Mecklenburg Chapter and send to the attention of Wanda Royster at PO Box 238, Chase City, VA 23924.