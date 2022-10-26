Clarksville Lions offer special services at Boydton Day

It is Fall and what does that mean? Time for the Boydton Day festival, and the Clarksville Lions Club is just as excited as you are to attend! The Lions welcome all visitors to stop by their booth on October 29th to see what they have been up to and their fantastic displays. Something will surely spark your interest.
The mobile heath unit will lend itself to be an easy marker to the location of the Lion’s booth, making it easy to find. To keep in line with its mission of providing eye health education, the Lions will be providing FREE eye screenings to the general public. After each screening, a report will be generated indicating if the recipient needs further professional examination. Literature on vision care will also be provided.
The Lions are also bringing back their wildly popular Club Brooms! For anyone interested, the club offers quality brooms, ranging in price from $6.00 – $18.00 each. These durable brooms vary in size and shape and are a welcomed addition to anyone’s home. You may select from the angle head and soft bristle synthetic household brooms. The other great thing about these brooms is that they are all hand crafted by the deaf and blind community. Sales help to fund community-based activities, such as the free eye screenings, and pay for eye exams and glasses for those who cannot afford the cost.
If you are looking to give back, the Lions are also collecting used hearing aids, eyeglasses, sunglasses, or readers. These items will be recycled and distributed to various mission groups that will repurpose and offer the glasses and hearing aids to those in need. So, please bring those used glasses and hearing aids to the festival as well.
In addition, there will also be raffle tickets available for purchase. Sponsored by the Virginia Foundation, Inc. (LOVF) raffle tickets will be available for just $1.00. Drawings will be held at a different date, but it will be a great idea to pick up your tickets during Boydton Day since you will not need to be present to win. Lucky winners will be drawn to win cash prizes including a grand prize of $10,000, a second prize winner of $500, or a third prize giveaway of $500.
Proceeds from the broom sales and the raffle tickets will better enable the Lions to continue supporting many of the community’s needs.
As you can see, the Clarksville Lions will have something for everyone, so make sure to stop by their booth on October 29th.