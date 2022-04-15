Clarksville Dixie youth baseball & softball held an opening ceremonies on Friday, April 8th at Shaver Field @6PM. Opening started with 25 teams taking the field to show their support for each other and officially kick off the baseball & softball season. Leading off the ceremony in prayer was Josh Brown and it is always a treat to see the Presentation of Colors lead by the VFW.
Followed by them was Kara Winn singing the National Anthem.
President, Dan Wilbourne shared in the enthusiasm from the about the support of the board members. Amy Hite talked about our new lights for the both fields and the importance of help for the concession stand. The food is fantastic this year.
John Lee of Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative threw out the first pitch to start the games for the Ozone and Belles leagues. We enjoyed having three additional visitors at the ballpark; McGruff the Crime Dog of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Savemore Bear representing Benchmark Bank and PMP by Jacob for our wonderful photos from the event check them out on Facebook (Clarksville Dixie Youth Softball and Baseball).
This season Clarksville Dixie Youth has 280 girls and boys playing for the league. This would not be possible without parents, sponsors and volunteers. The community has been very supportive of our efforts to continue a long tradition of baseball and softball in Clarksville. We are continuing efforts to fundraise for upgrades on the ballpark and make Shaver Field and the ballpark available for children for generations to come.