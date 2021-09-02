Veteran performers complete "Calendar Girls" cast

The Clarksville Community Players will present Calendar Girls September 9-12 at the Fine Arts Center on Virginia Avenue. The box office opens for in-person and telephone sales (434-374-0058) on Tuesday, September 7 and will continue offering reserved seats through Friday, September 10 during the hours of 1:00-6:00 at $13. Tickets at the door will be $15. Tickets are also available online at www.clarksvilleplayers.org.
In a previous article, eight first-time CCP cast members were profiled: Jean Casey, Kelly Ahmed, Connie Greer, Gabe Wood, and four Double Nickel Players who are making their debut in a CCP mainstage production: Anne Smyre, Valerie Garrison, Leslie Pipan, and Greg Pipan. Here are the remaining seven cast members, all familiar to CCP audiences:
Nancy Rowe - Nancy’s first CCP play was Scrooge the Musical, followed by Bye, Bye Birdie; Man of LaMancha, Into The Woods and the most recent role as Pharoah in the concert version of Joseph and the Amazing Tehnicolor Dreamcoat. But her favorite role to date is Sister Hubert in CCP’s Nuncrackers and Nunsense. This is her first dramatic play and she is looking forward to “exposing” a different side of herself as Annie Clarke. She resides in Clarksville with her husband, Mike, their daughter, Victoria (who is second year at UVA) & their sweet Shih Tzu, Ajay.
Tammy Tillotson -Tammy has been appearing on the CCP stage since performing in the Children’s Theatre Workshops. For over a decade she served as a CCP Board Director and is currently serving on the Capital Campaign. Roles include Second Samuel, Miracle Worker, Meet Me in St. Louis, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Play On. Film credits include Helen Cooper in a remake of the classic horror film Night of the Living Dead. Most recently she was seen in Pandemic Blues at the Kirby Theater in Roxboro, which included her original stories, poems, and songs. Tammy, an avid poet and storyteller, is a member of The Poetry Society of Virginia and several writers’ groups and has published two books of poetry, Lady Fingers and Postnuptial Agreement. This multi-talented actress designed and created many of the props used in Calendar Girls. She dedicates her performance to Sandy for teaching her how to decorate “buns” and to all the amazing women who courageously battle breast cancer.
Cathy Palmer –Dr. Palmer has been the pathologist and laboratory medical director at CMH for 19 years. When CMH became a part of VCU, she was named an Assistant Professor in Pathology there and is in her second year as a member of the Board of Directors of CMH. Her interest in theater began as a student at William & Mary, performing as the ingénue in the blue grass musical The Robber Bridegroom. Busy years of medical school, marriage, and two daughters put theater on hold. While this is the first role onstage for the Players, Cathy is not new to Clarksville, having directed Legally Blonde in 2019. In South Hill she was a founder of the community theater group at the Colonial Theater and was in several shows with her daughters. There she directed Dixie Swim Club and Steel Magnolias. Cathy, with her daughters Eve and Vee, participated in productions at Lakeland Theater in Littleton, where Cathy directed two shows for that group.
Walter (Buck) Smyre - Buck plays Rod, owner of a flower shop, and occasionally, one who imbibes a little too much. Buck and Anne moved here six years ago from the Charleston SC area where he sang in various choirs and choruses within the Spoleto Festival and other city and area events. He was in Gypsy for The Crabpot Players and for 10 years was technical director in support of the children’s theater Anne directed. Since coming to Clarksville he has been a member of the Southside Community College Chorus and has performed in Double Nickel performances as well as CCP”s Annie Get Your Gun.
Lorna Martinez – Lorna was ready with her research when early retirement became possible six years ago. When her husband’s love of bass fishing matched Kerr Lake, the Clarksville area was suddenly top of the list. Lorna has been in CCP’s Annie Get Your Gun and Legally Blonde. Recently she was welcomed into the Double Nickel Players where more acting opportunities await.
Stephanie Gordon - Stephanie has been in three plays with CCP: The Sunshine Boys, The Dinner Party and Lend Me a Tenor, her favorite role. She lives in Clarksville with her husband Eric and two daughters, Mallory and Charlotte. Working full time and raising children put a halt to even trying out for a play for years, but last year during lockdown she suddenly realized that as her children were getting older and more independent, she needed a hobby. “When I saw the The Calendar Girls auditions, I jumped at the opportunity.” Stephanie works as a homebound teacher for Mecklenburg County Schools.
Nancy Barden – From the time she played the witch in a seventh grade production of Hansel & Gretel, Nancy has sought and found ways to squeeze theater—both amateur and professional -- into family and work obligations. Since retiring to Clarksville she has directed 10 shows for CCP, including Bye, Bye Birdie and Oklahoma!. Of the thirteen CCP roles she has played, the Mother Superior in the 3 Nunsense shows, and the title role in Driving Miss Daisy are her favorites. She is a founding member of the Double Nickel Players and treasures her time with this wild and crazy group.
The cast is fully vaccinated and will perform without masks, but the audience is requested to wear masks for their safety and in accordance with the latest guidelines for enclosed public spaces. Parents should note that if this play were a movie, it would be rated PG-13.