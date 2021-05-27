Clarksville Ruritans announce return of Bingo Nights!

The Clarksville Ruritans are pleased to announce the return of Tuesday night bingo June 15 at the Clarksville Community Center on Woodland Drive. The doors open at 5:30. Early bird games start at 7:15. Following the optional early bird games, there are 13 regular games and additional intermittent special games including two progressive games and a coverall jackpot game.
In addition, the kitchen will have for sale packaged snacks, drinks and fries with a choice of chili and/or cheese toppings.
The Clarksville bingo is a fundraiser for the Ruritans who use this money for a variety of community projects and services including the 4th of July parade, Buffalo Road Ruritan Park, Scholarships and support of many other civic interests.
Come have fun and support the Ruritan volunteers who do “so much with so few” to make this a better community.