Rotary Club welcomes Guest Speaker

The South Hill Rotary Club welcomed fellow Rotarian Ray Thomas as guest speaker recently. Ray told the club about his life and included the many ways he has been blessed since being born to wonderful parents in Smithfield, VA years ago. He is very spiritual, patriotic and was instilled with work ethics that if you want to eat on a farm where you live, then you have to work. He attended University of Virginia and earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering and he has carried that work ethic through his life from Smithfield, to Louisiana, Franklin VA, Alabama and back to Smithfield where he has held many different jobs from nuclear submarine development in Newport, to a large Exxon oil refinery in Baton Rouge and then to paper mills in Franklin, VA and Selma, AL.
He is now settled in Bracey VA. He and his wife Ann met in 1st grade and have been together ever since so he really has known her most of his life. They have three children and 6 grandchildren. He was able to retire at age 61 and now enjoys his life in the area where he is a member of South Hill United Methodist Church and a member of South Hill Rotary Club (he was a prior Rotarian in his moves also). He enjoys being involved with Rotary projects and the fellowship with the club members.