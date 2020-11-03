Staunton-Meherrin NWTF events draw good turnout

On September 12, 2020, Occoneechee State Park hosted the second annual Wheelin’ Sportsman dove hunt sponsored by the Staunton-Meherrin Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. Chief Park Ranger, Alex Qualls, greeted the hunters and volunteers promptly at 6:30a.m. and gave an overview of the days’ activities and a safety meeting.
There were 5 total hunters and 7 accompanying volunteers participating in the hunt. After a slow morning of hunting, the group proceeded to the Clarksville VFW Post 8163 where they were greeted and treated to lunch provided by the Post.
Special thanks go to Park Superindentend Scott Shanklin for his continued support of the program and VFW member/NWTF volunteer Scott Slaydon, for his work in providing lunch. Plans are already under way to improve the hunting experience for next year.
Saturday, October 17, the second annual Fall Staunton-Meherrin/Halifax WITO event was held at the farm of Pearson DeJarnette.
This event featured basic handgun safety and shooting. Four participants as well as four volunteers were greeted by Halifax member, Liz Grove, who turned the program over to Retired Virginia State Police Sergeant Pearson DeJarnette.
After a thorough safety meeting, the group proceeded to the firing range. The ladies were provided ample shooting opportunities at 5, 10, and 15 yards and decided to forego 20 yards until the next event.
After firing several hundred rounds, they were then treated to lunch prepared by the Bobbin’ Cork of Clarksville, VA. Plans are underway for another event in April or May 2021.