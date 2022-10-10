In December of 2021, after weeks of testing, Shannah Freeman of South Hill found herself sitting in front of a doctor listening to the words she never thought she would hear, “You have cancer”.
She admits that at first she did not believe it. Even after hearing it from the doctor, she says she just sat there thinking, “there’s no way this is happening to me”.
“When I found the lump, went for the mammogram, went for the biopsy, the whole time I had never, not even once, though that it was anything significant. Even when they called me back in for the test results, sitting there waiting, I just knew the doctor was going to tell me that everything was good. I never in a million years thought it would happen to me. Even when she said ‘Mrs. Freeman, I’m so sorry but you have breast cancer’, I still didn’t believe her. She asked me if I had any questions and I just looked at my husband and back at the doctor and said ‘No I’m good thanks’ and got up to leave.”
Having just planned to surprise her kids with a trip to Disney World in Florida for Christmas, Shannah jokingly admits that her very first thought when she heard the news was “Oh no you don’t lady because I’m going to Disney in February”.
“It was horrible,” she laughed. “I had planned this big, life-changing trip for my children and that was the first thing that I was worried about. Not that I was going to die from cancer but that I was going to get my children to Disney World.”
Over the next couple of weeks Shannah went through numerous tests to find out exactly what kind of cancer she had, what stage her cancer was in, and how she could begin treating it.
“I remember the doctor calling when I was at work one day in December and she told me that there was good news and bad news. The good news was that there was no cancer in my lymph nodes but the bad news was that I was triple negative, which basically means that they don’t have a clue what it feeds off of, it’s the worst kind, and that I would have to have chemo and radiation treatment.”
Like many women who have gone through it, the first thing that Shannah thought about was losing her hair. “That was the first thing. Not that I’m going to die. Not that I’m going to be sick. It was ‘oh my gosh I’m going to lose my hair’.
Though she admits to having a lot of personal sad moments behind losing her hair, anyone who knows Shannah, knows that she fully embraced her short hair and even no hair at all.
“It’s not because I was vain. I think it was because hair is part of a woman’s identity. I rarely ever had my hair cut short growing up. My long hair was part of who I was so losing it was a really big pill to swallow.”
She started her treatments in January of 2022 and for the most part could carry on with life as usual up until her last four treatments, which would make her extremely tired for days at a time.
She received an outpouring of support from family, friends, community members, and other cancer patients and survivors.
“It was very humbling that my friends, and especially my mom, who started the bracelet fundraiser, were right there for me. It was really cool to see people that you didn’t even know wearing a bracelet to support your fight.”
When her close friends decided to do a T-shirt fundraiser, Shannah had a hard time coming up with what she wanted her message to be so she chose to rely on her faith in God and his word.
“I found a Bible verse that wasn’t traditional, which is something that I liked. I wanted something different. ‘Pray, Fight, Believe’ just seemed to fit perfectly. My friends made signs, blankets, and t-shirts and it just meant a lot that our community, especially being such a small area, would back you up like that. It meant a lot to my family and I.”
Shannah gives nothing but praise to her husband Ish for his support through her journey battling cancer. “He has been my rock. It was really hard for him because his father was going through health issues at the same time that I was so he was trying to run the business, support me, support his dad, and take care of our kids and our home all at the same time. To say that 2022 was a stressful year for him is such an understatement.”
After being diagnosed, Shannah and Ish had figure out a way to explain to their children, Kacy and Landon, that mommy was sick and things were going to be a little different while she works to get better.
“I don’t remember whether or not I used the cancer word when I told them. I remember telling them that I was sick but it was going to be ok because the doctors were going to give me some medicine to help me feel better, even though I may not look like I’m feeling better. We didn’t dive into a whole lot of it because we didn’t know how exactly it was going to change everything.”
With family and friends by her side, Shannah fought through months of treatments, haircuts, exhaustion, and surgeries to win her battle. In July Shannah got the call from her doctors and finally heard the words she’d been waiting to hear, ‘You are cancer free’.
“I told my husband and few friends and family but I remember not believing the doctors that time either,” she laughed. “I didn’t believe it until I could read the results for myself.”
The battle does not stop upon finding out that you are cancer free. “You’re body goes through a lot when you’re doing chemo. You’re heart rate becomes really high after your AC treatments. A simple task like going to the mailbox makes me feel like I’m running a marathon. You’re getting your body readjusted to normal living.”
When talking about the support she received, Shannah could not leave out her “Pink Sisters”, Erin, Kelly, and Courtney, who helped her through treatment while they themselves were going though chemo as well.
“I was one of those people that never thought CANCER would affect me personally. I thought I was doing everything right but God had a new path and plan for my family and I. I can only hope that my journey can inspire and motivate others that there is a light at the end of that cancer tunnel. Pray, Fight, and Believe you can and will beat this. You can do anything with a smile on your face and Jesus by your side.”