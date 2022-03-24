DAR “Good Citizens” recognized

DAR Chapter honors area high school “Good Citizens”- High school seniors named as exemplary “Good Citizens” in their high school are (from left to right:) Jalan Dailey (Bluestone); Dillon Ball (Central of Lunenburg); Jacob Stallard (Kenston Forest); Eden Snowden (Nottoway); Lexi Weyant (Amelia County). Not pictured: Madison Borum (Amelia Academy), and Triniti Davis (Park View).