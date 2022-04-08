Books Galore for Preschoolers in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTESVILLE - QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia, Inc. (QCV) is pleased to report 200 preschoolers in Mecklenburg County Public Schools have received books and giveaways. This Racquets for Reading!!! giveaway was funded by a generous grant from Aqua Virginia, an Essential Utilities Company, through The Essential Foundation. Aqua Virginia provides services in 12 of our counties.
Lynda Harrill, QuickStart Coordinator, says, "Looks like there is another reading 'explosion' underway in our service area . . . this time in Mecklenburg County. They've got Racquets for Reading!!! for preschoolers and a chapter of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library that launched in February 2021 with 270 kids now enrolled. Think about all those kids reading and re-reading books at home. Having a home library is the key to success in school and in life. Thank you, Aqua Virginia!"
Please visit http://www.quickstartcentral.org to learn more about what QCV is doing to promote physical activity, healthy eating and early childhood literacy for kids in our service area.
Want to be a great adult?
Play tennis! Read books! Eat healthy! Have FUN!!!
Be a QuickStart kid!
QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia is an all-volunteer, grassroots Community Tennis Association established in 2009 as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization to promote, develop and grow QuickStart Tennis in the heart of Virginia for all beginners, especially underserved youth, using the kid-sized QuickStart Tennis format. QCV's service area includes, Amelia, Appomattox, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Culpeper, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Fluvanna, Franklin, Greene, Greensville, Halifax, Henry, Louisa, Lunenburg, Madison, Mecklenburg, Nelson, Nottoway, Orange, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Prince Edward, Powhatan and Rappahannock counties and the cities of Charlottesville, Danville and Martinsville, plus under a special arrangement, King George County. We currently serve 214 schools with 101,000 kids, 15 parks & recreation departments, three Boys & Girls Clubs and two YMCAs, in 31 Virginia counties and independent cities. We have also gotten tennis into PE classes in 37 additional schools with 16,000 students in Virginia communities outside our service area.