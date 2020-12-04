Last minute gift shopping is the worst when you don’t have any clue what you’re looking to buy. We’ve compiled a list of cheap, easy to put together last minute gift ideas for anyone on your Christmas list.
Easy Hot Chocolate Gift Set
Who doesn’t like hot chocolate? It’s a warm drink that’s perfect for the chilly weather season and is easy to make. Here’s what you’ll need for this gift set:
- Hot chocolate mix; you could always opt to make a homemade chocolate mix, but the ready made ones are cheap enough to buy that you can make a few gift sets by buying one box.
- A pack of marshmallows; you can opt to buy different colored or flavored ones if you’d like to make this more holiday themed.
- Individually wrapped chocolates; you can always find Hershey’s kisses or Dove chocolates easily this time of year; pop a few pieces into each gift set for a bit of extra chocolate taste in their hot cocoa.
- A mug or a Mason jar; this will double as the container for the gift set and the perfect cup to drink their hot chocolate from.
- Ribbon and a few small bags; the bags will be used to put marshmallows in, while the ribbon is for decorating this small gift.
Once you’ve got all these items, place the marshmallows into one of your small bags and close it with some ribbon. Add a packet or two of hot chocolate into the mug or Mason jar as well as a handful of chocolate and top the gift off with a ribbon!
Movie Night Gift Basket
With movie theaters either closed or greatly reduced in capacity, this would be a quick and easy gift for any movie lovers in your life. You will need:
- A movie; you can always grab something that looks good from the $5 box at Walmart, or spend a little extra to get them something you know they’ll enjoy.
- Alternatively, you could also give them a Google Play or similar gift card so they can purchase a movie of their choosing online!
- A container; this can be anything from a popcorn container to a holiday themed box from the dollar store, to even a basket. You just need something cute to put the gifts in.
- Popcorn bags; popcorn is essential to the movie-watching experience!
- Candy boxes; again, candy is a must for any movie-watching. Be sure you know what sort of candy the recipient likes.
- Optional for decoration: confetti, ribbon, tissue paper, plastic wrap. Make sure you wrap this gift and include a bow or ribbon to top it off!
Stovetop Potpourri
Stovetop potpourri is a perfect gift or stocking stuffer for anyone in your life. It’s a simple gift that will leave their house smelling festive when used! You will need:
- A Mason jar; this will hold the potpourri mix and give it some rustic, country charm.
- A cup of dried oranges; you can use fresh fruit ingredients as well, but the potpourri mix would need to be used within the next week. Using dried fruit ingredients lets the mix last much longer.
- 1/2 cup of dried cranberries; same as will the dried oranges.
- 1/4 cup of candied ginger.
- 2 or 3 cinnamon sticks crushed; using crushed cinnamon sticks provides a more aromatic effect.
- 2 teaspoons of whole cloves.
- 1 tablespoon of all spice.
- Optional: you can add a fresh pine twig or rosemary sprig for an extra Christmas punch.
Combine all the ingredients in the mason jar, making sure that they are all mixed and coated well. To make the potpourri add the mixture to a medium pot, then begin adding water until the pot reaches 3/4 full. Simmer the mixture on the stove over low heat, adding water every so often to keep the mixture from drying out.